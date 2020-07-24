Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 01, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.74% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.18%
49.82%
38.86% Daily
62.09% Weekly
-25.35% Daily
-29.74% Weekly
-2.79% Daily
-1.83% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 01 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60, price has moved 5.07% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.86% higher than yesterday and 62.09% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.35% lower than yesterday and 29.74% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 01, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
