Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 01, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.18% 49.82% 38.86% Daily 62.09% Weekly -25.35% Daily -29.74% Weekly -2.79% Daily -1.83% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 01 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60, price has moved 5.07% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.86% higher than yesterday and 62.09% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.35% lower than yesterday and 29.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 01, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.