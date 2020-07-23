Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- Breakout Levels
2020-07-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for Third Time in 2020
2020-07-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones Back to 27,000, Hang Seng Weighed by US-China Tension
2020-07-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-23 15:30:00
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/JPP1HqT6A0
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JKAn2rQAWG
  • Senator Romney says he will not vote to confirm Trump's #Fed nominee Shelton - BBG
  • #Euro #Dollar Outlook: $EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- #Breakout Levels - https://t.co/HaTmIGzmuq https://t.co/aOiougAsrP
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1xwggkbqRD
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.149% 3-Year: 0.172% 5-Year: 0.269% 7-Year: 0.440% 10-Year: 0.582% 30-Year: 1.256% $TNX
  • RT @BreakingNews: The US has now seen 4,000,000 COVID-19 cases. As of July 23 at 11 a.m. ET, 144,367 deaths have been reported in the US.…
  • US Dollar (DXY) round-trip is now complete...#usd #dxy @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/95ENIEjSaT
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 0.100% Primary Dealers Awarded: 74.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 21.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.7% B/C Ratio: 2.85 $TNX
  • Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GjTsm9OCpo
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27.

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27.

2020-07-23 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Bitcoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.84% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Bitcoin

BEARISH

88.76%

11.24%

9.00% Daily

17.02% Weekly

-12.02% Daily

-21.84% Weekly

6.15% Daily

10.83% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 88.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27. The number of traders net-long is 9.00% higher than yesterday and 17.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.02% lower than yesterday and 21.84% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
2020-07-21 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40.
2020-07-15 13:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2020-07-14 18:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
2020-07-10 07:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.