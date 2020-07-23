Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.84% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
88.76%
11.24%
9.00% Daily
17.02% Weekly
-12.02% Daily
-21.84% Weekly
6.15% Daily
10.83% Weekly
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 88.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27. The number of traders net-long is 9.00% higher than yesterday and 17.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.02% lower than yesterday and 21.84% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.