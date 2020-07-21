EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.48% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.59% 49.41% 19.08% Daily 63.92% Weekly -8.83% Daily -25.48% Weekly 3.43% Daily 2.91% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 07 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 0.56% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.08% higher than yesterday and 63.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.83% lower than yesterday and 25.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.