EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
US Dollar Breakdown: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Break Outs
2020-07-21 18:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.
2020-07-21 11:06:00
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
US Dollar Breakdown: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Break Outs
2020-07-21 18:52:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #SPX500 futures broke above resistance at 3226.00 at the same time that you're seeing negative RSI divergence. This should be interesting. https://t.co/EMNkHSo3I9
  • In a day of major break outs, $NZDUSD is no exception as the pair edges above longstanding resistance Let's see if there's enough conviction for a follow-through https://t.co/r4JdXx7BRf
  • Yesterday, the DAX crossed resistance extending back to early December, and with it positioning itself to fill the massive gap down that occurred on February 24. Get your #DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/w5gh9PtSrX https://t.co/zne8ZVNOJS
  • webinar archive - looking at $USD breakdown across major FX pairs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/07/21/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-Webinar-JS.html
  • US Dollar Breakdown: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Break Outs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/21/US-Dollar-Breakdown-EUR-USD-AUD-USD-GBP-USD-Break-Outs-JS-USD-rates.html https://t.co/ffmOnNKuRN
  • The Dollar is dropping across the board, but there are few pairs where the technical pressure amplifies unrelated fundamental concerns more than here on $USDCNH: https://t.co/gQH9o4g2c6
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 6.77% Gold: 1.35% Oil - US Crude: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3Mu0YI4jX2
  • A crisp break from gold. We can debate the impact that a stimulus program (EU's in this case) has on a currency and it can be 'larger or smaller than was forecast' for equities response; but more stimulus generally bolsters this alternative-to-traditional-fiat https://t.co/R4FA9nMbC3
  • @PeterHanksFX Oooh good one.
  • @ZabelinDimitri Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Basterds
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

2020-07-21 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.48% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.59%

49.41%

19.08% Daily

63.92% Weekly

-8.83% Daily

-25.48% Weekly

3.43% Daily

2.91% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 07 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 0.56% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.08% higher than yesterday and 63.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.83% lower than yesterday and 25.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40.
2020-07-15 13:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2020-07-14 18:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
2020-07-10 07:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2020-07-10 05:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.