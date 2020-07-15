FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.21% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 48.76% 51.24% -23.94% Daily -33.58% Weekly 23.95% Daily 41.21% Weekly -5.16% Daily -8.84% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40, price has moved 0.03% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.94% lower than yesterday and 33.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.95% higher than yesterday and 41.21% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 22, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,287.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.