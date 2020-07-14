USD/JPY has set its’ weekly opening-range above slope support with the recovery now testing near-term downtrend resistance.Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DqYXmUJjp6 https://t.co/eh2HD9KWsX

Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Range Remains for Now https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/14/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Analysis-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Range-Remains-for-Now.html $USDCAD https://t.co/vfvdvnOT7i

President Trump news conference on Tuesday will be related to Hong Kong and China according to two administration officials $USDHKD $USDCNH

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SWKGqSV7gu

Will fears surrounding the pandemic lead to a sell-off or will earnings bring favor to bulls? Find out from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/QKs83VkrfW https://t.co/3PDpGa9Q8i

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z479C7eohq

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dUSaQmuuGt

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14

RT @FirstSquawk: U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY TIED TO ACTION ON CHINA - BBG