EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
2020-07-14 19:49:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2020-07-14 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence
2020-07-14 12:30:00
2020-07-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Struggle to Rally Further as Supportive Trend Breaks
2020-07-14 11:00:00
2020-07-14 11:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
2020-07-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
2020-07-14 19:49:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
2020-07-14 06:22:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
2020-07-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
2020-07-13 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY has set its’ weekly opening-range above slope support with the recovery now testing near-term downtrend resistance.Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DqYXmUJjp6 https://t.co/eh2HD9KWsX
  • Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Range Remains for Now https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/14/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Analysis-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Range-Remains-for-Now.html $USDCAD https://t.co/vfvdvnOT7i
  • President Trump news conference on Tuesday will be related to Hong Kong and China according to two administration officials $USDHKD $USDCNH
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SWKGqSV7gu
  • Will fears surrounding the pandemic lead to a sell-off or will earnings bring favor to bulls? Find out from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/QKs83VkrfW https://t.co/3PDpGa9Q8i
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z479C7eohq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dUSaQmuuGt
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • RT @FirstSquawk: U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY TIED TO ACTION ON CHINA - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.20% US 500: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.44% France 40: 0.44% FTSE 100: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wdgLHxKB5U
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

2020-07-14 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.84% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

25.50%

74.50%

-9.97% Daily

-25.79% Weekly

11.29% Daily

29.84% Weekly

4.97% Daily

9.00% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. The number of traders net-long is 9.97% lower than yesterday and 25.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.29% higher than yesterday and 29.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
2020-07-10 07:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.
2020-07-10 07:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2020-07-10 05:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2020-07-10 05:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
2020-07-09 17:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
2020-07-09 17:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
