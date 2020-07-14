EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.84% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
25.50%
74.50%
-9.97% Daily
-25.79% Weekly
11.29% Daily
29.84% Weekly
4.97% Daily
9.00% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. The number of traders net-long is 9.97% lower than yesterday and 25.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.29% higher than yesterday and 29.84% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
