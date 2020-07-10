USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.26% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.73%
50.27%
-18.83% Daily
-15.37% Weekly
23.86% Daily
10.26% Weekly
-1.82% Daily
-4.17% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 26 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37, price has moved 0.57% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.83% lower than yesterday and 15.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.86% higher than yesterday and 10.26% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
