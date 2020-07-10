USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $USDCAD remains confined by channel resistance although strengthening RSI suggests a breakout may be on the cards. $CADJP…
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/xknMZhmJ5C
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.64% France 40: -0.83% US 500: -0.90% FTSE 100: -0.91% Wall Street: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xgu0QJ9H7c
  • 🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 19.6 Expected: 15.1% Previous: -20.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 15.1% Previous: -20.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/jbUscJ9E0u
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SJ4cDT3iIe
  • Learn about the ASEAN-China relationship and how to trade ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX : https://t.co/rNJkPpVCdk https://t.co/6qJKFUBFRm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.99%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cZNGi5LUei
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hGwx59H99O
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.

2020-07-10 05:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

49.73%

50.27%

-18.83% Daily

-15.37% Weekly

23.86% Daily

10.26% Weekly

-1.82% Daily

-4.17% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 26 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37, price has moved 0.57% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.83% lower than yesterday and 15.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.86% higher than yesterday and 10.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
2020-07-09 17:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
2020-07-03 00:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.