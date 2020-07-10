GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • South Africa's Eskom says the possibility that Eskom may be forced to implement loadshedding has increased as the power system is severely constrained $ZAR
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 42.1% Expected: 22.8% Previous: -20.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.3% Expected: -32.5% Previous: -43.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 42.1 Expected: 22.8% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.3 Expected: -32.5% Previous: -42.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/5f4f0vdUTV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.08%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I7Yt76dYsY
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 22.8% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -32.5% Previous: -42.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.

2020-07-10 07:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.71% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

48.71%

51.29%

-32.13% Daily

-30.09% Weekly

17.78% Daily

6.71% Weekly

-13.29% Daily

-15.07% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 48.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 26 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21, price has moved 1.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 32.13% lower than yesterday and 30.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.78% higher than yesterday and 6.71% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

