GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BULLISH 48.71% 51.29% -32.13% Daily -30.09% Weekly 17.78% Daily 6.71% Weekly -13.29% Daily -15.07% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 48.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 26 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21, price has moved 1.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 32.13% lower than yesterday and 30.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.78% higher than yesterday and 6.71% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Jun 26, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 132.21. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.