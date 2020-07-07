USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
EUR/USD Bull Flag Still on Radar as RSI Preserves Bullish Trend
2020-07-07 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-06 21:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Another Move to New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-07 14:15:00
Market Sentiment: Nasdaq, Gold and Copper all Trending Higher | Webinar
2020-07-07 13:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Struggling to Break Through 1.25
2020-07-07 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @RichardSnowFX: #GOLD poised between a historically significant area of resistance 1796 (weekly chart) and the lower bound of the curren…
  • #Dollar vs Mexican #Peso Price Outlook: $USDMXN Rally to be Short Lived - https://t.co/9ISCuLByBg https://t.co/epUl25QYrb
  • A close below the low end of the zone could send USDCAD towards 1.3291. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/HRPTi7uR0i https://t.co/Yn42bSQPN1
  • well said, Rich. $Gold toying with the 1800 level, around which marks 8 year highs. Still very overbought on a long-term basis. But the big question - will it matter? lots of mania themes out there rn with $TSLA $AMZN and $SHCOMP https://t.co/jkhvvyLcXi https://t.co/X8vwHhMQ9t
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kOhfmaaKJO
  • EUR/USD is back below 1.1300 after hitting 1.1333 before the new forecasts were released. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/QGkdntQA19 https://t.co/EmUfglNVoT
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.24% Wall Street: -0.81% France 40: -1.01% Germany 30: -1.37% FTSE 100: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/72PEm50VHY
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ck5DgyBoJD
  • Risk appetite is still percolating, but that seems to be inspiring further rampant diverting of speculative appetite behind momentum favorites. Here is the ratio of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 relative to the S&P 500 overlaid with the $SPX alone in orange: https://t.co/zXpp9t8xat
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.62% Gold: 0.52% Silver: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tASoOlYjlv
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.

2020-07-07 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

47.66%

52.34%

-15.54% Daily

-15.11% Weekly

22.97% Daily

21.94% Weekly

1.02% Daily

0.94% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.54% lower than yesterday and 15.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.97% higher than yesterday and 21.94% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
2020-07-03 00:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
2020-06-26 12:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.