EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ggj5Sm6lLb

The outlook for the S&P 500 seems to have become more important than the price of crude #oil for some energy sector ETFs. Will this dynamic last and what are the risks ahead?Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/jCuUCdTfPw https://t.co/O9ZhA6Q4bZ

Mexico #Covid19 cases rise by a daily record of 6, 741, bringing the country's total to 238, 511 (BBG)

The British Pound, US Dollar and Australian Dollar may experience higher-than-usual volatility ahead of a plethora of cross-continental geopolitical risks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/XZoxGkbKOt https://t.co/6Ln33U9kV9

🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) Actual: -27 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02

Asia Preview⬇️ - US stocks spiked on jobs data, Treasury lifeline to distressed airlines - Risk-on tilt could be derailed by US-China tensions over Hong Kong - #NZDJPY trading on the cusp of key resistance – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/02/NZDJPY-May-Fall-as-US-China-Tensions-Escalate-Over-Hong-Kong.html

Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) due at 23:01 GMT (15min) Previous: -36 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02

Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your $USDMXN market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/gSzGAUJx4F

RT @FxWestwater: S&P 500 Rallies as Key Insiders Dump Stock, Traders Add Shorts - @DailyFX $SPX $SPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/07/02/SP-500-Rallies-as-Key-Insiders-Dump-Stock-Traders-Add-Shorts.html https://t…