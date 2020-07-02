We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.

2020-07-02
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.59% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

49.66%

50.34%

-13.24% Daily

-5.75% Weekly

8.05% Daily

13.59% Weekly

-3.69% Daily

3.08% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 18 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24, price has moved 0.43% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.24% lower than yesterday and 5.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.05% higher than yesterday and 13.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

