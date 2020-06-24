Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.88% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.74%
49.26%
14.93% Daily
12.25% Weekly
-2.94% Daily
-1.88% Weekly
5.37% Daily
4.81% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 16 when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60, price has moved 2.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.93% higher than yesterday and 12.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.94% lower than yesterday and 1.88% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
