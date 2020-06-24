We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.

2020-06-24 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.88% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

50.74%

49.26%

14.93% Daily

12.25% Weekly

-2.94% Daily

-1.88% Weekly

5.37% Daily

4.81% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 16 when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60, price has moved 2.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.93% higher than yesterday and 12.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.94% lower than yesterday and 1.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

