FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 09, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,346.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 20.76% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.96%
50.04%
-14.17% Daily
-14.02% Weekly
26.41% Daily
20.76% Weekly
2.26% Daily
0.46% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 09 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,346.00, price has moved 0.83% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.17% lower than yesterday and 14.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.41% higher than yesterday and 20.76% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
