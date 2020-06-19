FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 09, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,346.00.

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.79% FTSE 100: -0.90% Wall Street: -1.01% Germany 30: -1.22% France 40: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2IMn9NOd3U

The S&P 500 Index remains in negative territory today, but is currently on track to close out the week with a near 2% gain $SPX https://t.co/WLmh6EtgyL

I drew what could be new rising support in my #WallStreet index (red lines). Currently testing the 20-day MA as that key inflection zone holds (12849 - 13066). Could be room for near-term declines but not a guarantee of a trend reversal yet https://t.co/caUyJ5AD3J

More idling in US stocks again? Let's check liquidity conditions! Yup, largest weekly shrink in the #Fed b/s this year (-1.03%) #SP500 #DowJones #NASDAQ100 https://t.co/Zw5fH2kclP

Recent price action has seen the #DAX 30 run into resistance at the Fibonacci level near 12,448. Get your DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/3Wg3Z2yuiA https://t.co/oC5tJBTuUp

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength.

Putting some quantitative context to the anecdotal headlines of rising conavirus cases in different parts of the world. This is global 'new cases' reported on Google (data sourced from Wikipedia). Not encouraging https://t.co/pTFR1nTos9

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.67%.