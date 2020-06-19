We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
2020-06-19 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast - A Breakout Pattern Continues to Build
2020-06-19 09:57:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Treading on Support, UK Retail Sales Beat Lowly Expectations
2020-06-19 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.79% FTSE 100: -0.90% Wall Street: -1.01% Germany 30: -1.22% France 40: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2IMn9NOd3U
  • The S&P 500 Index remains in negative territory today, but is currently on track to close out the week with a near 2% gain $SPX https://t.co/WLmh6EtgyL
  • I drew what could be new rising support in my #WallStreet index (red lines). Currently testing the 20-day MA as that key inflection zone holds (12849 - 13066). Could be room for near-term declines but not a guarantee of a trend reversal yet https://t.co/caUyJ5AD3J
  • More idling in US stocks again? Let's check liquidity conditions! Yup, largest weekly shrink in the #Fed b/s this year (-1.03%) #SP500 #DowJones #NASDAQ100 https://t.co/Zw5fH2kclP
  • Recent price action has seen the #DAX 30 run into resistance at the Fibonacci level near 12,448. Get your DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/3Wg3Z2yuiA https://t.co/oC5tJBTuUp
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qPx0kZ4RXI
  • Putting some quantitative context to the anecdotal headlines of rising conavirus cases in different parts of the world. This is global 'new cases' reported on Google (data sourced from Wikipedia). Not encouraging https://t.co/pTFR1nTos9
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.55% #BITCOINCASH -1.43% #ETHEREUM -0.86% #RIPPLE -0.72% #LITECOIN -0.52%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pRtMwgWD3u
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-19
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.67% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

49.50%

50.50%

-14.60% Daily

-28.41% Weekly

8.04% Daily

38.67% Weekly

-4.49% Daily

-5.27% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 18 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80, price has moved 30.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.60% lower than yesterday and 28.41% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.04% higher than yesterday and 38.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-06-19 15:23:00
2020-06-18 12:23:00
2020-06-16 07:23:00
2020-06-11 17:23:00
Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
