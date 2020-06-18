We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Rate Struggles Ahead of EU Meeting on European Recovery Fund
2020-06-18 04:42:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Outlook Hinge on Jobless Claims Data Due
2020-06-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains
2020-06-17 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2020-06-18 12:23:00
Bank of England Boosts QE by GBP100bn, GBP/USD Spikes Higher Then Calms
2020-06-18 11:23:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Bank of England increases QE program by £100 billion, bank rate unchanged

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.51% Wall Street: -0.72% FTSE 100: -0.83% Germany 30: -1.21% France 40: -1.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NeYVZWKzhw
  • India plans to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on around 300 products from China and elsewhere, according to two government officials
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index Actual: 27.5 Expected: -23 Previous: -43.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY Actual: 1.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims Actual: 1,508K Expected: 1300K Previous: 1542K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average Actual: 1,773.50K Previous: 2002K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CZM2tC4oQ0
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sOmAqbhOUF
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/W558Gb8Isv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1300K Previous: 1542K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

2020-06-18 12:23:00
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.53% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

52.51%

47.49%

19.77% Daily

30.11% Weekly

-11.24% Daily

-28.53% Weekly

2.73% Daily

-6.37% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 52.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 03 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26, price has moved 0.80% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.77% higher than yesterday and 30.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.24% lower than yesterday and 28.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since May 26, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05.
2020-06-16 07:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70.
2020-06-11 17:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
2020-06-11 14:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50.
2020-06-11 07:23:00
