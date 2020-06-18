GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.53% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 52.51% 47.49% 19.77% Daily 30.11% Weekly -11.24% Daily -28.53% Weekly 2.73% Daily -6.37% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 52.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 03 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26, price has moved 0.80% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.77% higher than yesterday and 30.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.24% lower than yesterday and 28.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.