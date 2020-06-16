EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since May 26, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally In Danger Despite Fresh Stimulus Injection
2020-06-16 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Actual: 58.6 Previous: 46 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions Actual: -83.1 Expected: -84 Previous: -93.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Actual: 63.4 Expected: 60 Previous: 51 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -84 Previous: -93.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 51 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 46 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • Una nueva ronda de estímulo por parte de la #Fed recupera el positivismo en los mercados $EUR $USD #EURUSD #trading https://t.co/utHxx8o5t9
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/shH94qAVKv
  • IEA upgrades 2020 oil demand forecast by circa 500kbpd due to demand from China and India during lockdown
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eofhQb3oFk
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since May 26, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since May 26, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05.

2020-06-16 07:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 50.23% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.16%

49.84%

58.13% Daily

83.43% Weekly

-22.57% Daily

-50.23% Weekly

4.07% Daily

-21.57% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 26 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05, price has moved 3.13% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 58.13% higher than yesterday and 83.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.57% lower than yesterday and 50.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since May 26, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.05. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70.
2020-06-11 17:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
2020-06-11 14:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50.
2020-06-11 07:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
2020-06-10 01:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.