NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
  • Florida virus cases increase 2.5% versus prior 7-day average of 2.0% - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.82% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DDN8VnF2nE
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -2.74% FTSE 100: -3.18% Wall Street: -3.47% Germany 30: -3.83% France 40: -4.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZSFmU9WPgS
  • As the S&P 500 continues pullback from the 3200 level, eyes are now for a test of support situated at 3110, which marks the 76.4% fib retracement of the Q1 sell-off. Get your S&P500 market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/3El4uGoB7z https://t.co/ymAYTkkBE6
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SoKkiqj3ml
  • The $FTSE is probing the lower bound of an ascending channel that has helped guide the index higher since early April If it breaks, another leg lower could occur until subsequent support can be found https://t.co/2pY6Sm5kps
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.19% Silver: -0.18% Oil - US Crude: -6.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XqVLMnUvXM
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/hpltgvQLkf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TrYf9wQ3w2
  • I would call that a wedge break from the $SPX. Biggest bearish gap since April 1st https://t.co/trClzt9WvT
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.

2020-06-11 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 51.84% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

22.41%

77.59%

-42.34% Daily

-24.34% Weekly

24.37% Daily

51.84% Weekly

-1.24% Daily

23.88% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 22.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. The number of traders net-long is 42.34% lower than yesterday and 24.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.37% higher than yesterday and 51.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

NZD/USD
Bullish
