France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50.

2020-06-11 07:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.38% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.43%

49.57%

2.12% Daily

20.41% Weekly

-11.22% Daily

-26.38% Weekly

-4.96% Daily

-8.43% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 25 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50, price has moved 8.18% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.12% higher than yesterday and 20.41% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.22% lower than yesterday and 26.38% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since May 25, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,533.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-06-10 01:23:00
2020-06-09 11:23:00
2020-06-09 09:23:00
2020-06-09 09:23:00
