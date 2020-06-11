We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70.

2020-06-11 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.97% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

52.54%

47.46%

13.74% Daily

47.71% Weekly

-23.00% Daily

-37.97% Weekly

-7.26% Daily

-10.78% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 52.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 18 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70, price has moved 7.21% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.74% higher than yesterday and 47.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.00% lower than yesterday and 37.97% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

