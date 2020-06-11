IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hI2LWKZkJQ

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.81% France 40: -0.83% Germany 30: -0.94% US 500: -4.51% Wall Street: -5.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N8Sx6TwAjM

$USD support hold post-FOMC, little perk in the currency as stocks come off the highs https://t.co/3nHuqpPl5U https://t.co/1FD4mJkKI2

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin -4.10% #BITCOINCASH -6.05% #ETHEREUM -3.76% #RIPPLE -4.38% #LITECOIN -5.24%

#Bitcoin’s price action in the past few days has been fairly limited but biased towards further gains as the dominant cryptocurrency continues to print higher lows off the March 13 low. Get your $BTC market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/waH7l2UODr https://t.co/u8cvHOKZfa

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/axlafPhiF6

S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Stocks Tank Post-#FOMC - $SPX Reversal Levels- https://t.co/zRHpZiqWLO https://t.co/fMBs5blrBy

US 30-Year Bonds Draw 1.450% Primary Dealers Awarded: 24.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 62.2% Direct BIdders Accepted: 13.3% B/C Ratio: 2.30

US Crude #Oil prices suffering worst drop in weeks, as selling pressure from COVID-19 second wave worries intensify $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/xded1EaHgB