Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.97% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.54%
47.46%
13.74% Daily
47.71% Weekly
-23.00% Daily
-37.97% Weekly
-7.26% Daily
-10.78% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 52.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 18 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70, price has moved 7.21% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.74% higher than yesterday and 47.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.00% lower than yesterday and 37.97% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 11,117.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
