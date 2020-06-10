AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Sentiment Weekly) The #DowJones and #SP500 may be at risk to turning lower based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Does the same hold true for the Australian Dollar ahead? $AUDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/06/10/Dow-Jones-SP-500-AUDUSD-Forecast-Signals-in-Trader-Positioning.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/g1DRzZvPzY
  • The #Nikkei 225 trades at 4-month highs after a 50% surge from the March low, while the RSI registers its first overbought readings since November 2019. Get your Nikkei market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/pOEt69qpfQ https://t.co/qyVUwZDzJ4
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.16% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -1.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1monB1KECi
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ssh8cqRWvE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.91%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A18CjojR2o
  • #Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/10/Bitcoin-Price-Chart-Will-BTCUSD-Fall-With-SP-500-Index.html Charts to look at ahead of the #FOMC rate decision and commentary
  • #AUDUSD edging modestly lower https://t.co/J8kbatO6cF
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.8% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇨🇳 PPI YoY Actual: -3.7% Expected: -3.3% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.

2020-06-10 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

25.20%

74.80%

-19.59% Daily

-18.64% Weekly

15.82% Daily

34.79% Weekly

4.25% Daily

15.65% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.97 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66. The number of traders net-long is 19.59% lower than yesterday and 18.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 34.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00.
2020-06-09 11:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Apr 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.73.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Apr 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.73.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.
2020-06-09 08:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.