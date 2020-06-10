AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
25.20%
74.80%
-19.59% Daily
-18.64% Weekly
15.82% Daily
34.79% Weekly
4.25% Daily
15.65% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.97 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66. The number of traders net-long is 19.59% lower than yesterday and 18.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 34.79% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
