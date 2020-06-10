AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 25.20% 74.80% -19.59% Daily -18.64% Weekly 15.82% Daily 34.79% Weekly 4.25% Daily 15.65% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.97 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 27 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66. The number of traders net-long is 19.59% lower than yesterday and 18.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 34.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.