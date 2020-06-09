FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.75% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.86%
49.14%
11.44% Daily
9.16% Weekly
-14.09% Daily
-17.75% Weekly
-2.76% Daily
-5.96% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 01 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00, price has moved 2.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.44% higher than yesterday and 9.16% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.09% lower than yesterday and 17.75% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
