FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold
Bearish
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3NSW31Jqq5
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7E01qTbjOE
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IPoKVvwZM1
  • #Gold prices remain in overbought territory via RSI on the monthly chart, but are bulls willing to wait or is that theme of strength nearing a return? Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/FTSW6C2NlR https://t.co/GDXyLnUUEz
  • 🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM Actual: 0.30% Expected: 0.41% Previous: 0.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • 🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 2.84% Expected: 2.97% Previous: 2.15% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9TCl2q7qg8
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.41% Previous: 0.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.97% Previous: 2.15% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.63% Silver: -0.90% Oil - US Crude: -2.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iizc41Q54Y
2020-06-09 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

50.86%

49.14%

11.44% Daily

9.16% Weekly

-14.09% Daily

-17.75% Weekly

-2.76% Daily

-5.96% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 01 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00, price has moved 2.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.44% higher than yesterday and 9.16% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.09% lower than yesterday and 17.75% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

2020-06-09 09:23:00
2020-06-09 09:23:00
2020-06-09 08:23:00
2020-06-09 06:23:00
Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
