EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
27.68%
72.32%
-19.04% Daily
-19.22% Weekly
15.06% Daily
1.52% Weekly
3.05% Daily
-5.22% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 27.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.61 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. The number of traders net-long is 19.04% lower than yesterday and 19.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.06% higher than yesterday and 1.52% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
