We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9TCl2q7qg8
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.41% Previous: 0.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.97% Previous: 2.15% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.63% Silver: -0.90% Oil - US Crude: -2.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iizc41Q54Y
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.52% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.74% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Wi2dh0KMGY
  • $XAUUSD: #oro recupera el empuje alcista ante la escalada de tensiones con #China #gold #trading https://t.co/Fch5Yb09b6
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you can... https://t.co/umrRcqTdmI
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.11% Wall Street: -1.31% FTSE 100: -1.70% France 40: -2.06% Germany 30: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OHaoxZI3dy
  • USD/CAD a comeback attempt faces a well-defined resistance #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/qmxFDnSxaL
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/5sj9fKPLrn
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

2020-06-09 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.52% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

27.68%

72.32%

-19.04% Daily

-19.22% Weekly

15.06% Daily

1.52% Weekly

3.05% Daily

-5.22% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 27.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.61 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. The number of traders net-long is 19.04% lower than yesterday and 19.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.06% higher than yesterday and 1.52% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Apr 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.73.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Apr 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.73.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.
2020-06-09 08:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.
2020-06-09 06:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.
2020-06-04 14:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.