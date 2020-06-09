EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.04% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.51% 50.49% -11.56% Daily -35.17% Weekly 50.00% Daily 13.04% Weekly 11.55% Daily -17.38% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 02 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10, price has moved 2.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.56% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 50.00% higher than yesterday and 13.04% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.