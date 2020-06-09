AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 2018 Falling Trend Line Holds, Now What?
2020-06-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade Actual: €-5B Expected: €-4.67B Previous: €-3.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.00% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1UKZbMfSIc
  • GBP/USD trying to make a convincing break of 200-dma resistance today...#gbpusd #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/6G6YaY2ZCm
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade Actual: €-5.0B Expected: €-4.67B Previous: €-3.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: €-4.67B Previous: €-3.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Y9qnZweoJL
  • (Commodities Briefing) #Gold prices rallied as #WTI crude oil struggled to capitalize on gains in the #SP500. $XAUUSD still remains in consolidation with oil appearing at risk to a turn lower #CrudeOil - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/09/XAUUSD-Gains-as-US-Dollar-Sinks-Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Turn-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FW9rCtNHoy
  • Australian Dollar strength continues against its USD peer but fizzles out against the Yen. Get your $AUD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/RnE8wtM8UC https://t.co/6k5FJdSgUR
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade Actual: €3,5B Previous: €17.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a Actual: €3.2B Expected: €10B Previous: €12.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.

2020-06-09 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.46% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

28.10%

71.90%

-11.92% Daily

-13.71% Weekly

45.48% Daily

46.46% Weekly

22.97% Daily

22.47% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46. The number of traders net-long is 11.92% lower than yesterday and 13.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.48% higher than yesterday and 46.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

