AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.46% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 28.10% 71.90% -11.92% Daily -13.71% Weekly 45.48% Daily 46.46% Weekly 22.97% Daily 22.47% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46. The number of traders net-long is 11.92% lower than yesterday and 13.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.48% higher than yesterday and 46.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.