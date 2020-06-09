AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.46% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.10%
71.90%
-11.92% Daily
-13.71% Weekly
45.48% Daily
46.46% Weekly
22.97% Daily
22.47% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since May 12 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.46. The number of traders net-long is 11.92% lower than yesterday and 13.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.48% higher than yesterday and 46.46% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.