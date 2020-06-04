GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 76.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
36.47%
63.53%
-20.49% Daily
-40.00% Weekly
39.55% Daily
76.60% Weekly
9.42% Daily
3.36% Weekly
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.74 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25. The number of traders net-long is 20.49% lower than yesterday and 40.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 39.55% higher than yesterday and 76.60% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.