GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
2020-06-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI Actual: 28.9 Expected: 29.7 Previous: 8.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j8MKwlmxDg
  • While the medium-term risk remains weighted to the downside in gold, the recent price sell-off is approaching uptrend support and we’re looking for a reaction. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/gqeVbpj4Hs https://t.co/fXGoaNZUwX
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 29.7 Previous: 8.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ni8cSYrGSr
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.07% Silver: -0.97% Oil - US Crude: -2.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/upNtyNdn9n
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9KLXMrbEs5
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.38% US 500: -0.43% France 40: -0.56% FTSE 100: -0.63% Germany 30: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q6NBKuTk7j
  • RT @LiveSquawk: German Envoy To EU: `No Real Progress' In EU-UK Negotiations
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.

2020-06-04 08:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 76.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

36.47%

63.53%

-20.49% Daily

-40.00% Weekly

39.55% Daily

76.60% Weekly

9.42% Daily

3.36% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.74 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25. The number of traders net-long is 20.49% lower than yesterday and 40.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 39.55% higher than yesterday and 76.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 20, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 20, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
2020-06-03 15:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since May 19, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since May 19, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
2020-06-01 09:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-05-29 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.