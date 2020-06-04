Hey traders! With @ecb announcing 600bn increase in its PPE program. How is this impacting the markets? Get your market update for today from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/H8q5yz430P

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lRvWDOlu3j

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.28% US 500: 0.12% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/d2SBu9DxXv

El #Ibex35 defiende los 7.600 puntos gracias al estímulo ilimitado del #BCE #trading https://t.co/14JmYVr4Q5

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PIrps86vUZ

The Nasdaq 100 ($NDX) has its record intraday high. Now is the point where we have the milestone and we start considering conviction. And, that sharp ascending wedge puts a lot of pressure on bullish control https://t.co/VJlAKLD75I

Senator McConnell says China will face consequences for its behavior - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.45% Silver: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -1.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fUy5sGQh7e

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.31%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K2JT5NtBzZ