EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Reaction: EUR/USD Surges on Large ECB QE Package - Update
2020-06-04 12:25:00
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-02 22:10:00
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! With @ecb announcing 600bn increase in its PPE program. How is this impacting the markets? Get your market update for today from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/H8q5yz430P
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lRvWDOlu3j
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.28% US 500: 0.12% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/d2SBu9DxXv
  • El #Ibex35 defiende los 7.600 puntos gracias al estímulo ilimitado del #BCE #trading https://t.co/14JmYVr4Q5
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PIrps86vUZ
  • The Nasdaq 100 ($NDX) has its record intraday high. Now is the point where we have the milestone and we start considering conviction. And, that sharp ascending wedge puts a lot of pressure on bullish control https://t.co/VJlAKLD75I
  • Senator McConnell says China will face consequences for its behavior - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.45% Silver: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -1.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fUy5sGQh7e
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.31%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K2JT5NtBzZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.64% Silver: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ERG8JOGxZf
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.

2020-06-04 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

28.32%

71.68%

-27.76% Daily

-39.38% Weekly

7.18% Daily

10.34% Weekly

-5.73% Daily

-10.46% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23. The number of traders net-long is 27.76% lower than yesterday and 39.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.18% higher than yesterday and 10.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

