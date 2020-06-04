EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.34% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.32%
71.68%
-27.76% Daily
-39.38% Weekly
7.18% Daily
10.34% Weekly
-5.73% Daily
-10.46% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 14 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.23. The number of traders net-long is 27.76% lower than yesterday and 39.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.18% higher than yesterday and 10.34% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
