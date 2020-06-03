We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 20, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

2020-06-03 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.15%

49.85%

47.43% Daily

31.63% Weekly

-3.02% Daily

-3.57% Weekly

17.06% Daily

11.36% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 0.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 47.43% higher than yesterday and 31.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.02% lower than yesterday and 3.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 20, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

