OPEC reportedly moves up oil production meeting to June 4 #OOTT

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.69%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uuUtwe3YrJ

Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, $AUDUSD, #Gold, #SPX and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/3UevjO8Lil

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.04% Gold: 0.55% Oil - US Crude: -1.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5jVWooiTee

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wyWpKN83H2

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.79% 🇨🇦CAD: 1.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q2qAPkPXZi

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.29% Wall Street: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: -0.00% France 40: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vHF9F2qb4Z

Happy Monday traders! What does the new month bring? Are we looking at positive sentiment but not much momentum❔ What are the market highlights heading into New York open? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/xaHZXjZdZr

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hold call with G-7 finance ministers on Wednesday per his public schedule $DXY