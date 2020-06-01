We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-06-01 12:30:00
Gold
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.

2020-06-01 16:23:00

Research, Research Team
Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 06 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23, price has moved 1.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.99% lower than yesterday and 34.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.58% higher than yesterday and 15.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

