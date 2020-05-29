We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

2020-05-29 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.39% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

28.69%

71.31%

-25.27% Daily

-20.22% Weekly

11.65% Daily

16.39% Weekly

-2.21% Daily

2.85% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 28.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.49 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 25.27% lower than yesterday and 20.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.65% higher than yesterday and 16.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

