EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cWceiZ4QTu

NY Governor Cuomo says NYC will start reopening on June 8 #coronavirus

Baker Hughes US oil rig count drops to 222 from 237 prior #OOTT $USO

US President Trump is said to be weighing sanctions on China finance sector over Hong Kong

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V875oTBcAg

Trump Press conference scheduled for 1800 GMT according to White House $SPX $FXI

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.74% Gold: 0.95% Oil - US Crude: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s6JIeixiPG

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N7JxP8dM54

- The UK gives further 3-month grant for self-employed - Dividend payments in lieu of worker wages will not be covered by any subsidies for UK workers - BBG