EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.39% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.69%
71.31%
-25.27% Daily
-20.22% Weekly
11.65% Daily
16.39% Weekly
-2.21% Daily
2.85% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 28.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.49 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 25.27% lower than yesterday and 20.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.65% higher than yesterday and 16.39% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
