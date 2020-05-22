NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
2020-05-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open
2020-05-22 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • BOC's Poloz says economy is on track for best-case scenario recovery
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.45% Germany 30: 0.38% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mdMZw8MITP
  • IMF agrees to $5 B loan for Ukraine
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM Actual: -10% Expected: -10% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/E8Aat6LDyY
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VXzUfGG1Cu
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.31% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Cel9xNX9bV
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -10% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Stocks in Hong Kong may have run of steam following a Fed-inspired rebound across global markets. Bearish resumption from here may bring the end of a 12-year uptrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/wYsjU2sqvN https://t.co/ibgJZJkGEs
  • ECB Minutes - Swift V shaped recovery could probably be ruled out - Fully prepared to increase PEPP if needed
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67.

2020-05-22 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 98.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

25.68%

74.32%

-4.15% Daily

-44.24% Weekly

10.87% Daily

98.68% Weekly

6.58% Daily

19.82% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.89 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67. The number of traders net-long is 4.15% lower than yesterday and 44.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.87% higher than yesterday and 98.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

