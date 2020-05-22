NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 98.68% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
25.68%
74.32%
-4.15% Daily
-44.24% Weekly
10.87% Daily
98.68% Weekly
6.58% Daily
19.82% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.89 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67. The number of traders net-long is 4.15% lower than yesterday and 44.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.87% higher than yesterday and 98.68% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.