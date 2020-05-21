We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-05-21 16:23:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rally Loses Steam
2020-05-21 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
2020-05-21 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Clarida: - Policy committee may return to discussion of pace and composition of asset purchases 'at some point'
  • Kudlow says that there will be no renegotiating China trade deal
  • The technical set-up for Bitcoin remains positive despite this week’s drift lower, and a further re-test of $10,000 big figure resistance cannot be ruled out. Get your $BTC technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/6jIs5DTSMY https://t.co/PLjALJEfXJ
  • Fed's Clarida: - US recession likely started March 1
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says negative rates have not worked in countries that have used them - BBG
  • RT @federalreserve: Vice Chair Clarida on the U.S economic outlook and monetary policy: https://t.co/KwGgKjBulJ Watch Live: https://t.co/Vr…
  • House Speaker Pelosi says that the House will review the Senate's Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act $FXI
  • Trump says official statement on G7 will likely be released early next week - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c6kQXLjhSv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Clarida Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.

2020-05-21 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 86.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

28.82%

71.18%

-17.33% Daily

-54.03% Weekly

6.66% Daily

86.60% Weekly

-1.57% Daily

-0.84% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 28.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. The number of traders net-long is 17.33% lower than yesterday and 54.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.66% higher than yesterday and 86.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 12, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 12, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
2020-05-20 18:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.65.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.65.
2020-05-19 05:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 11, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,500.60.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 11, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,500.60.
2020-05-18 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-05-18 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.