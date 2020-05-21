EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 86.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.82%
71.18%
-17.33% Daily
-54.03% Weekly
6.66% Daily
86.60% Weekly
-1.57% Daily
-0.84% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 28.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. The number of traders net-long is 17.33% lower than yesterday and 54.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.66% higher than yesterday and 86.60% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.