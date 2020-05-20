We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 12, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

2020-05-20 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.39% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.10%

49.90%

17.38% Daily

20.54% Weekly

-1.80% Daily

-5.39% Weekly

6.96% Daily

6.03% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 12 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 1.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.38% higher than yesterday and 20.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.80% lower than yesterday and 5.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 12, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

