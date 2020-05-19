AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.65.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
32.63%
67.37%
-28.15% Daily
-15.02% Weekly
21.67% Daily
6.65% Weekly
-0.78% Daily
-1.54% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 32.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.07 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since May 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.65. The number of traders net-long is 28.15% lower than yesterday and 15.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.67% higher than yesterday and 6.65% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
