We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rips Higher as 500bln Euro Recovery Fund Gives EU Hope
2020-05-18 18:21:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-05-18 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Livin' on a Prayer
2020-05-18 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-18 15:30:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Proves Volatile as Coronavirus Impacts Brexit Talks - Key Levels for GBP-crosses
2020-05-18 15:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Key USD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-05-18 11:15:00
More View more
Breaking news

France and Germany Propose for EU to Jointly Raise Debt

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.98% Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Gold: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FZreSw8phM
  • The three main GBP-crosses are on weak ground even as risk appetite improves; even EUR/GBP rates are perking up. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/6dWNpqGmdf https://t.co/3UhU4pJsjN
  • While the EURUSD has responded smartly to the news of the 500bln euro EU stimulus and joint-bond issuance news, I'm most impressed by $EURCHF - and I'm sure the SNB is too. Biggest single-day rally since April 2017 at 1.1% https://t.co/L3ac4kEiKA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.80%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qBu7vMNAJM
  • RT @GiuseppeConteIT: The Franco-German proposal (500 billion of grants) is an important first step in the right direction along the lines i…
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.77% US 500: 3.23% France 40: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LR7sdgb8UF
  • - US Dollar could rise on Powell, Mnuchin testimony to Senate Banking committee - #Euro may face heightened liquidation pressure on ECB minutes, political wounds - British Pound haunted by #Brexit, Covid-19, BoE alluding to using negative rates https://t.co/9XpdMMkGRO
  • US CDC reports 1,480,349 #coronavirus cases as of previous day vs 1,467,065 from prior report
  • White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow says there are "little glimmers" in US economy $SPX
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bxnde5qUjW
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.

2020-05-18 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

48.04%

51.96%

-18.80% Daily

-30.12% Weekly

32.06% Daily

10.47% Weekly

1.52% Daily

-13.63% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08, price has moved 1.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.80% lower than yesterday and 30.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.06% higher than yesterday and 10.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 11, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,500.60.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 11, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,500.60.
2020-05-18 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.