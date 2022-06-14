News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, FOMC, WTO Meeting
2022-06-14 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Falling Apart, but May Bounce Soon
2022-06-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
2022-06-14 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: 50bps Rate Hike Off the Table as UK Unemployment Rises?
2022-06-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Bond Spike Tests the BoJ’s Resolve Ahead of Rate Meeting
2022-06-14 11:10:00
More View more
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are attempting to break below a key support barrier and the monthly range lows ahead of tomorrow highly anticipated FOMC interest rate decision. Expectations for a steeper path of Fed rate-hikes have continued to weigh on the yellow metal with XAU/USD breaking to fresh monthly lows today. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into FOMC. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Short-term Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we highlighted that XAU/USD had carved, “the June opening-range just above key support at 1818/27- a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 advance. Look for the breakout in the days ahead to offer further guidance on our medium-term directional bias.” Massive back-to-back outside-day reversal patterns reinforced this key rang with gold attempting to break key support today- we’re looking for a daily close below to validate the move.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Short-term Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD slipping into the 1818/27 support zone in early US trade with the median-line resting just lower. A close below this threshold would threaten resumption of the broader downtrend towards subsequent support objectives at the yearly low-week close at 1791 and November lows / 78.6% retracement at 1758/61- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Weekly-open resistance stands at 1871 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the upper parallel near ~1880.

Bottom line: A break below the monthly opening-range here would keep the bearish trend in play towards the yearly lows – watch the daily closes. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-positioning / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 1760- rallies should be capped by the 200-day moving average (currently ~1843) IF price is indeed heading lower. Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for a medium-term exhaustion low in the days ahead. Stay nimble heading into tomorrow’s FOMC interest rate decision - expect volatility. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Short-term Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +5.80 (85.29% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.34% lower than yesterday and 3.84% higher from last week
  • Short positions are17.23% lower than yesterday and 17.91% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Gold Weekly Event Risk - FOMC - BoE - BoJ - Core Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Falling Apart, but May Bounce Soon
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Falling Apart, but May Bounce Soon
2022-06-14 12:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Gunning for New Cycle Highs
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Gunning for New Cycle Highs
2022-06-13 12:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Running Back into Long-term Levels
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Running Back into Long-term Levels
2022-06-10 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Price Plunge Levels
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Price Plunge Levels
2022-06-09 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed