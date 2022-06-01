News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Is the EUR/USD Bear Market Rally Coming to an End?
2022-06-01 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Stable at Support- June Levels
2022-06-01 17:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2022-06-01 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Momentum Stalls Ahead of NFP
2022-06-01 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
More View more
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Stable at Support- June Levels

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Stable at Support- June Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are trading just above key support into the June open and the focus is on inflection off this critical zone for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of thisgold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the collapse in XAU/USD was, “probing a major technical confluence at uptrend support…Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for signs of an exhaustion low in the weeks ahead.” Gold plunged into the yearly low-week close at 1791 (low registered at 1786) before reversing sharply with price now once again resting just above key confluent support at 1818/33 – a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 20221 rally and the 52-week moving average. Was that the exhaustion low we were looking for?

Initial weekly resistance heading into the start of the month eyed at the 38.2% retracement of the March sell-off / 2021 high close at 1895/1903- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to shift the medium-term outlook higher again with such a scenario exposing the April high-week reversal close at 1926 and the 61.8% retracement at 1962.

Bottom line: The gold prices plunged into and rebounded off key technical support and the focus into the start of June is on continued inflection off the 1818/33 zone. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 1818 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a topside breach / close above 1903 needed to validate a larger reversal. Stay nimble into the monthly open, weakness beyond this support zone could see another accelerated sell-off towards fresh yearly lows / 1729. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +5.02 (83.40% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.59% higher than yesterday and 4.65% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 4.21% lower than yesterday and 5.89% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: After BOC, What’s Next for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: After BOC, What’s Next for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
2022-06-01 17:15:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
2022-05-31 19:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Plunges into Pivotal Range
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Plunges into Pivotal Range
2022-05-31 16:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish