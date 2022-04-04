News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 21:00:00
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
2022-04-04 16:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
More View more
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are contracting just below key resistance / just above uptrend support and the battle-lines are drawn heading into the April / Q2 open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts this week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last week’s Gold Price Outlook we noted, “that price has been unable to mark a daily / weekly close below the 2021 high-day close at 1918- is a near-term low in place?” The low is preserved with XAU/USD holding within the confines of a well-defined range just below confluent resistance at 1950/59- a region defined by the at 2021 high-close / 2021 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline. As gold begins to carve out the monthly opening-range we’ll looking for possible price inflection off this zone with the broader outlook constructive while above uptrend support at the 61.8% retracement of the March 2021 advance / July high-day close 1827/29. Ultimately a breach through the median-line would be needed to mount an assault on key resistance at the March 9th reversal-close / 61.8% retracement of the March range at 1991-2001.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines of the ascending pitchfork formation extending off the March lows. Note that the lower parallel now converges on the 61.8% retracement of the recent advance at 1913- losses should be limited to this region IF price is indeed heading higher.

Bottom line: A breakout of downtrend resistance has been tested as support and the focus is on a breakout of the weekly opening-range in the days ahead. From trading standpoint, we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low while within this near-term formation with a close above 1959 needed to mark resumption. Stay nimble here into the quarterly open- weakness below this formation could see another accelerated sell-off in price. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.10 (75.63% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.22% higher than yesterday and 0.34% lower from last week
  • Short positions are12.29% higher than yesterday and 7.22% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
2022-04-04 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
2022-04-01 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility Here to Stay – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility Here to Stay – What’s Next?
2022-03-31 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish