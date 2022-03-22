News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
2022-03-22 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-22 14:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
2022-03-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-22 19:00:00
Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
2022-03-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
2022-03-22 12:30:00
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices have found support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/2021 low range at 1923.09, but have struggled to maintain a move above their one-month moving average (21-EMA) in recent days.
  • Rapidly rising US Treasury yields alongside fading US inflation expectations are providing a lift to US real rates, which hurts gold prices.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices hold a bearish bias in the near-term.

Slowly Losing Luster

Last week it was noted that, “with a rise in US Treasury yields, US real rates have moved off their lows, proving to be a material headwind for further gains by gold prices here.” US real rates have continued to edge up in recent days, thanks to the seemingly unstoppable rise in US Treasury yields around commentary from Federal Reserve officials that a series of rapid rate hikes are around the corner.

So, the fundamental picture has become more difficult – aside from the still-embedded geopolitical risk premium thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and the technical picture remains muddled as well. The long upper wick on the monthly candle for gold prices continues to warn that “the highs are in, and more downside is ahead.”

Gold Volatility Falls Further

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. The continued drop in gold volatility over the past two weeks has undercut gold prices, and it remains the case that “a further drop imperils any forthcoming upside attempts.”

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (March 2021 to March 2022) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) was trading at 20.56 at the time this report was written, back to levels last seen on February 28. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.00 while the 20-day correlation is +0.90. One week ago, on March 15, the 5-day correlation was +0.70 and the 20-day correlation was +0.93.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June 2020 to March 2022) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

Last week it was noted that “momentum is starting to turn bearish,” a trend that has continued in recent days. Gold prices are below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, but the daily EMA envelope is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to trend lower (albeit above its signal line), while daily Slow Stochastics are on the cusp of entering oversold territory. Failure to maintain the current area around 1916/1923 increases the likelihood of a return to the March low at 1895.07 in the near-term.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to March 2022) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

The weekly timeframe continues to suggest that a potential double top is forming, with the highs from this month and the August 2020 high constituting significant resistance. Last week it was noted that “falling below the highs from November 2020 and January 2021 around 1959/1965 hint that a false bullish break higher has transpired, and a drop back towards 1900 may be around the corner soon.” Having done so before stabilizing around 1920, the weekly momentum profile continues to erode, warning at further losses ahead.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (March 22, 2022) (Chart 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 78.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.68 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.16% higher than yesterday and 14.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.36% lower than yesterday and 18.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-22 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Surge as EU Weighs Russia Oil Ban – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Surge as EU Weighs Russia Oil Ban – What’s Next?
2022-03-21 19:45:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Both a Bullish and a Bearish Formation Appear
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Both a Bullish and a Bearish Formation Appear
2022-03-21 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Trend, Support Keep Outlook Bullish for Now
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Trend, Support Keep Outlook Bullish for Now
2022-03-21 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish