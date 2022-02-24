News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
2022-02-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-02-23 22:30:00
2022-02-23 22:30:00
Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine
2022-02-24 11:45:00
2022-02-24 11:45:00
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
2022-02-24 09:33:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Boost Keeps Macro Breakout Churning
2022-02-24 13:30:00
2022-02-24 13:30:00
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
2022-02-24 09:33:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
2022-02-22 10:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Boost Keeps Macro Breakout Churning

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook:

  • Gold gets a big boost on Russia/Ukraine headlines
  • Rally coming from a strong base, new highs look near

Not long ago I was discussing the big-picture outlook as bullish, even if the short-term picture didn’t look so good at the time. Gold had been building a solid pullback/consolidation pattern since its peak in August 2020, and at some point the overall price action was set to lead to another thrust higher.

With the breakout last week above 1877 conviction further increased, and now with gold adding even more gains on the heels of the Russia/Ukraine situation deteriorating, we are seeing price climb above another set of important thresholds.

The mid-year high from 2021 at 1916 has been firmly crossed which leaves the record high at 2075 open to be hit and exceeded. We may not see it happen immediately, especially if the recent surge is negated a bit on a positive shift in geopolitical tensions. But overall the way we are seeing gold break out suggests it won’t take too long.

The long-term trend is higher and with gold from mid-2020 until recent becoming so quiet and out of favor, it set the stage for another major move. Sentiment towards gold had turned rather dour, whether it was due to BTC or the failure to act as an inflation, or both, or some other contributing factors combined.

Regardless of what it was, the stage was being set and with the trend reasserting itself in a major way. It is hard to say how high gold could go in the coming months, but it seems reasonable to believe gold could at least cross 2075 by a double-digit percentage before undergoing another meaningful correction.

At this juncture it will take a lot to negate the breakout and flip the script bearish beyond a near-term correction.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Gold Monthly Chart

gold monthly chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

