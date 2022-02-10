News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
2022-02-10 15:03:00
Breaking News: Hot Inflation Print Sparks Dollar Rally
2022-02-10 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive
2022-02-10 14:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Faces Key Test as All Eyes Turn to US Inflation Data
2022-02-10 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Can Tip to Accelerated Breakout or Double Top Depending on CPI
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

US CPI +7.5% y/y vs 7.3% expectations/Core inflation +6% y/y vs 5.9% expectations

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook:

  • Gold trading around an area of resistance in the near-term
  • Long-term chart looks bullish, but may take a good while longer to mean anything

The recent rally in gold price has it running into an area of resistance that in the near-term could shift momentum back to the downside. There is horizontal resistance running over July that is in confluence with a trend-line extending down from the August 2020 high.

This could be enough to create problems looking out over the coming days. It is hard to say with conviction how convincing of a turn lower we may see given the generally choppy trading conditions we have seen since the second half of 2020.

Tactically speaking, the current area may offer an opportunity for would-be shorts who are looking for a reversion type trade, but expectations should be towards only seeing a temporary move lower until we get further clarity.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

The longer-term picture is a bit clearer. Dialing back to a monthly chart the up trend in gold is still well intact even if it feels like it isn’t given what has happened since 2020. The time since the August 2020 high is looking more and more like a consolidation that will lead to another bull market surge at some point.

The operative words being “at some point”. It’s been over a year-and-a-half period of nothingness and the time for a big move may be a good number of months away. But nevertheless a move higher at this juncture looks like the more probable outcome.

One scenario that could really set things up nicely, and this is only a rough scenario at this time. If we see gold weaken below big support around 1676, the March 2021 low, and quickly recover back above. It would be viewed as a wash-out move that gets remaining longs to capitulate.

Gold has failed to rally with the overall commodity bull market and deliver as an inflation hedge. Bitcoin has been a problem for the ‘old-school store of value’. Gold’s inability to act well has certainly taken its toll on long-term bulls, a final rinse and reverse may be just what gold needs.

But even if that scenario doesn’t evolve and gold starts to surge higher by taking out 1916 for starters, a bullish bias could quickly reassert itself and gear up gold for a move well into new record territory.

Gold Monthly Chart

gold monthly chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Gearing up for the Break
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Gearing up for the Break
2022-02-09 16:30:00
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Nearing Point of Interest as Rally Extends
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Nearing Point of Interest as Rally Extends
2022-02-09 13:30:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis – USD/CHF, EUR/CHF. Ranges or Breakouts?
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis – USD/CHF, EUR/CHF. Ranges or Breakouts?
2022-02-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish