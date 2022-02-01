News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Morning Star, ECB on Deck
2022-02-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Temporary Lift but Downside Risks Remain Ahead of ECB Event
2022-02-01 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels
2022-02-01 17:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Conflicting Fundamentals as Jobs Report Nears
2022-02-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast
2022-02-01 12:00:00
British Pound Boosted by Soft US Dollar. Will GBP/USD Rally into BoE This Week?
2022-02-01 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Reverses Ahead of January High with NFP Report on Tap
2022-01-31 23:00:00
More View more
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices plunged nearly 4% off the monthly highs with a bearish technical formation last week threatening a deeper correction in the precious metal. That said, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low as price continues to contract within a multi-month consolidation pattern. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of thisgold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my January Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “pullback keeps the focus on the Fibonacci range between 1783-1829 – look for a near-term breakout to offer guidance with the broader outlook still constructive while above 1754.” The range broke to the topside with gold registering a high at 1853 before reversing sharply lower. The move saw gold mark an outside weekly reversal off the highs – the last four instances saw an average decline of roughly 13% off the highs. That said, its important to note that gold has continued to trade within the confines of a massive consolidation pattern off the 2020 highs with price continuing to contract into the apex of this contractionary range. We’re on breakout watch over the next few weeks.

Initial weekly support now rests with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December advance / 52-week moving average at 1791/94 backed by the highlighted slope parallel near ~1765. Ultimately a break / weekly close below the December lows / 61.8% retracement of the August advance at 1754 is needed to validate a break, with such a scenario exposing the 2021 lows / 38.2% retracement of the 2015 advance at 1682. Weekly resistance now stands at the high close at 1843 – a close above this threshold could fuel a test of the 2021 high close / 61.8% retracement of eh 2020 decline at 1903/23.

Bottom line: Gold continues to contact within the 2021 consolidation pattern and the focus is on a breakout in the weeks ahead. From a trading standpoint, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of the lower parallel IF price is indeed heading higher with a close above 1843 needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Weakness beyond 1754 could be terminal for the bulls and would likely fuel an accelerated sell-off back towards the 2021 lows. It’s make-or-break here for gold in the weeks ahead. Keep in mind it’s a jam packed week of key data releases and central bank rate decisions- stay nimble. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.64 (82.28% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.23% lower than yesterday and 22.61% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 11.64% higher than yesterday and 35.30% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Realeses - ECB BOE NFP on tap

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Failing to Follow Rebound in Risk Appetite - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Failing to Follow Rebound in Risk Appetite - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2022-02-01 02:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: SPX Recovery Levels– Bear Market Rebound?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: SPX Recovery Levels– Bear Market Rebound?
2022-01-31 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Oil Provides Support; Jobs Data Ahead - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Oil Provides Support; Jobs Data Ahead - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-01-31 18:45:00
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now
2022-01-31 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed