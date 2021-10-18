News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
2021-10-18 11:00:00
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-18 03:30:00
2021-10-18 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
2021-10-18 11:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It
2021-10-18 14:05:00
2021-10-18 14:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
2021-10-18 09:30:00
2021-10-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
2021-10-15 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
2021-10-16 04:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It

Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Highlights:

  • Gold continues to trade with a negative tone
  • Support levels to watch below in the near and long-term
  • Break above 200-day could send modestly higher

Last week, gold broke solidly above a key reversal candle formed on October 8, but that had price running into the 200-day and a trend-line from May. This meant that while gold negated a negative price action event it ran aground at a big level immediately.

The turn lower has short-term support in focus around the 1745/48 level, and then from there a more important level at 1720. If selling were to continue at that point then the macro price area to watch is around 1676, extending back to just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

It will take a break above the recent high at the 200-day (1800) to get gold pushing towards confluent resistance around the 1830 mark.

For the full details, check out the video above.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold 4-hr Chart

gold 4-hr chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

