Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It

Gold Technical Highlights:

Gold continues to trade with a negative tone

Support levels to watch below in the near and long-term

Break above 200-day could send modestly higher

Last week, gold broke solidly above a key reversal candle formed on October 8, but that had price running into the 200-day and a trend-line from May. This meant that while gold negated a negative price action event it ran aground at a big level immediately.

The turn lower has short-term support in focus around the 1745/48 level, and then from there a more important level at 1720. If selling were to continue at that point then the macro price area to watch is around 1676, extending back to just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

It will take a break above the recent high at the 200-day (1800) to get gold pushing towards confluent resistance around the 1830 mark.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold 4-hr Chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX