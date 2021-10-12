News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
2021-10-12 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?
2021-10-12 07:00:00
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels
2021-10-12 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Well Placed for More Gains
2021-10-12 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
US Dollar Winning Safe-Haven Battle vs JPY, CHF Risks Are Lower
2021-10-12 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. More Yen Weakness to Come?
2021-10-12 02:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/w9TOK7OgLt
  • IMF World Economic Outlook Projections https://t.co/jGOp5TExVt
  • - China 2021 growth cut to 8% from 8.1%
  • IMF Forecasts - 2021 global growth cut to 5.9% from 6% - 2022 global growth left unchanged 2021 growth forecasts - US cut 1ppt - Germany cut 0.5ppts - Japan cut by 0.4ppts
  • - One-off shift in wages does not imply that there is an inflation trend
  • ECB's Lane says bottlenecks will resolve themselves $EUR
  • Moderna in FDA Presentation - data supports benefit of booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine about 6 months after second dose to restore antibody titer levels and reduce number of breakthrough cases
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/51l9PQojE0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.72%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oXG46hVfRp
  • $USD grinding at resistance in the symmetrical triangle at this point, a series of lower-highs at resistance CPI now 24 hours away, could be a massive driver for USD, $DXY https://t.co/sIXicFrYZf https://t.co/bIdz0zjanT
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook:

  • Gold reversal on Friday points to lower levels in context of downtrend
  • Silver remains confined within a channel, renewed weakness anticipated

Gold reversed hard on Friday, and within the context of a downtrend this puts in position to trade lower. It is likely that we see follow-through on the reversal candle soon if it is to hold its bearish implications.

The general vicinity in which gold currently trades is a bit sticky with several inflection points since last year occurring around the 1765 area.

As long as the Friday high at 1781 isn’t breached on a daily closing basis, the current bearish outlook will remain intact with the September low at 1721 and March 2020 slope in focus as the next levels of support. A breakdown below this confluence in support will have a very big spot in play down around 1676.

Should we see gold sink to that point it will be a massive test as that level has held as resistance and mostly support on numerous occasions since early 2020. It would be a line-in-the-sand for the macro picture, one that could determine the next major price movement out of gold.

On the flip-side, should the Friday high get taken out, then the outlook only brightens mildly as price will be running against the general tides and quickly into resistance via a trend-line from May and the 200-day moving average. They are currently in exact confluence.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Silver posted the same bearish reversal on Friday, and did so at a solid trend-line of resistance coming down from June. As long as silver stays below the Friday high at 23.18 and within the confines of the channel dating back to late spring, then the outlook will remain firmly bearish.

A decline below 21.42 will put silver in position to trade towards a high created in 2019 at 19.28. It’s a big drop from here, but not out of the question in the near-term as silver has a tendency to move with momentum once it gets rolling.

Silver Daily Chart

Silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
2021-10-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish
2021-10-11 12:30:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
