EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
2021-10-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook:

  • Gold continues to look weak, could hit big support relatively soon
  • A move higher could be sluggish as trend remains unfavorable

Gold continues to look vulnerable as the general tone and trend remain weak. We’ve seen a bit of a bounce the past few sessions, but if recent history is to hold then it should be at or very near an end. On further weakness we may see a major long-term level hit.

There is a minor trend-line from the March 2020 low, but it isn’t where the primary focus is. The 1676 area, just below the trend-line, is a major point of interest that started just prior to the pandemic. It was first resistance, then it became a shelf of support during the spring of last year.

From there it held on two occasions during March of this year and effectively marked the end of the August mini flash-crash. All these touches of the same area make for a significant inflection point. If we see it soon, from a tactical standpoint it could make for a good bounce opportunity for short-term players and a point of entry for the longer-term minded participants.

A break below this line-in-the-sand could mark a major blow to the longer-term prospects of gold. But before worrying about that we will respect support until broken.

If gold maintains here and tries to reverse course higher, it could be a bit of a slog as the general trend remains unfavorable. A climb through the 200-day and June trend-line would have a big area in focus around 1830, where several peaks during the summer were made. These levels would likely be in confluence with the trend-line running off the record high. This would become another major focal point for the market.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily price chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Mixed