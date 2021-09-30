News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-30 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds
2021-09-30 11:05:00
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal
2021-09-30 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Danish Central Bank Cuts Deposit Rate to -0.6% from -0.5%
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the US is in a difficult situation between inflation and employment with the former well above target and latter still far from 'full'
  • China orders top energy firms to secure supplies at all costs
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Fed's Powell - It is a very difficult situation that the Fed finds itself in regards to tension between inflation and employment - We are still far away from full employment, inflation well above target
  • With Kaplan on his way out, Bostic has unexpectedly stepped in as one of the most hawkish members of the Fed (Bullard is an unusual case but could be in the list). Wonder if that puts a dovish target on his back... https://t.co/IfQQvHF7Lj
  • Fed's Bostic - Economy has met substantial further progress benchmark on both jobs and inflation - Still sees interest rate liftoff in H2 2022 and now sees three hikes in 2023
  • We will close out the month of September and the S&P 500 looks to live up to seasonal expectations. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses the unresolved fundamental risks in the markets Thursday! https://t.co/dFKRq2J5yj
  • EUR/GBP is trading at a two-month high as the Pound has seen its worst performance against the Euro since April. Get your $EURGBP market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/TJZQNUax6Z https://t.co/Kka5VvcKne
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices have been carving out a series of ‘lower lows’ throughout September as US Treasury yields march higher.
  • It remains the case that “selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices curiously retain a bullish bias in the near-term.

Carving Out Lower Lows

The post-September Fed period has been difficult for gold prices. With the FOMC offering stronger and stronger hints on its taper timeline, rising US Treasury yields (and in particular,

higher US real yields (nominal yields less inflation)), gold prices are sailing into fundamental headwinds that don’t seem likely to abate any time soon.

And while month-end and quarter-end profit taking on shorts can lead to a short-term rebound, it remains the case that the overall technical posture remains bearish.

Gold Volatility and Gold Prices’ Abnormal Relationship

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Even as gold volatility rebounds, negative correlations suggest continued difficult trading may be ahead for gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (September 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) was trading at 16.52. The relationship between gold prices and gold volatility remains abnormal. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.98 while the 20-day correlation is -0.89. One week ago, on September 23, the 5-day correlation was +0.04 and the 20-day correlation was -0.73.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (August 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Last week it was noted that “gold prices remain below former support in the symmetrical triangle that encompassed price action from January through July, and more recently have traded below the ascending trendline from the May 2019, March 2020, and March 2021 lows…gold prices have since failed at these former support levels, duly treating them as resistance after what appeared to be a ‘dead cat bounce.’ More losses may be on the way given the posture of momentum indicators.”

With fresh monthly lows reached yesterday, gold prices have been establishing a series of ‘lower lows’ throughout September. Gold prices are still below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to decline while below its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics holding in oversold territory. A drop below 1700 in the next few weeks – particularly if the US debt ceiling deadline (October 15) passes without issue – is very much on the table.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to September 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices’ technical structure on the weekly timeframe has eroded further after last week’s September Fed meeting. The weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope continues to tilt to the downside. Weekly MACD is sliding further below its signal line, and weekly Slow Stochastics are accelerating lower below their median line. It still holds that “selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth.”

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (September 30, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 71.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.08% lower than yesterday and 4.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.69% higher than yesterday and 42.63% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Can it Punch Through its Ceiling?
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Can it Punch Through its Ceiling?
2021-09-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level
USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level
2021-09-29 14:35:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish