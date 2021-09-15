News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • The Dollar is generally softer this morning and 'risk' assets are lacking traction, but $USDJPY has translated the days activity into a tentative break from the tightest 20-day (monthly) range on record. Range now 109 - 110.50 https://t.co/3BB2nXVu7K
  • ZAR surrenders gains as ‘sell recommendation’ hits newswires during a rather quiet period on the economic calendar. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/2JmBs3ZOkM https://t.co/WYctLU2oLV
  • S&P 500 Techs ahead of the open broke through the bullish trendline yday, support then showed up at the 61.8 of the recent move, plotted around 4425. st resistance ~4450, beyond that 4472-4482 $SPY $SPX $ES https://t.co/qyIax5vMpS
  • US Condemns N.Korea's missile launch - State Department Spokesman https://t.co/lZ8eWaPfA5
  • ECB's Schnabel says markets may be overestimating the risks to the global growth outlook from the spread of the Delta variant $EUR
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 3.5% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.1% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Join @JStanleyFX at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid-week market update webinar. Register here: https://t.co/daghpCQ68Y https://t.co/lvhuWl6O1S
  • - Expects Japan's inflation rate to steadily go up and eventually reach 2% target, although not before 2023 $JPY
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook:

Gold is trading around the 200-day moving average

Silver remains stuck in a downtrend

The handle on gold has been difficult lately, with it taking a hard dive from resistance and then almost immediately firming up. The thinking was after the September 7 spill that we would see more follow through to the downside.

With gold firming up and turning higher, the outlook has become less clear. It is currently trading around the 200-day moving average, which hasn’t been a reliable level to work with. If gold can stay above 1780, the outlook is neutral at worst.

Further strength, taking gold past the 200-day at 1807, will have a fairly strong level of resistance in play around the 1830 area. This could make for an interesting test should we see it. It may offer shorts an opportunity to take a trade off it, and if resistance breaks this could clear a path for bullish wagers.

For now, the trading outlook appears quite uncertain and from a risk/reward standpoint neither side of the tape is holding any real appeal.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Silver has been stuck in a steady downtrend since May, and could be poised to continue lower. But it is possible that the past couple of days of firming up could put the trend-line from June to the test. However, as long as that stays intact then the trend is neutral to lower.

From a tactical standpoint, silver is the preferred short of the two major precious metals. It will take some work for it to make its way over to a good risk/reward long trade.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

