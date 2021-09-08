News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-08 00:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
  Strong Canadian manufacturing figure, but BOC holds its stimulus efforts
  Bank of Canada keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%, maintains weekly bond purchases at C$2 billion, in line with expectations
  BoC reiterates guidance "We remain committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved. In the Bank's July projection, this happens in the second half of 2022"
  🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (AUG) Actual: 66.0 Previous: 56.4
  • 🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (AUG) Actual: 66 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-08
  🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25%
  • Last week, gold hit resistance and only stayed up against it for a day or so; the low 1830s turned out to be too much for gold to climb through. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/U8k5IoWBK3 https://t.co/RGJrfOSAc9
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing

Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook:

Gold took a hit yesterday, seen as heading lower some more

Silver remains stuck in a downtrend

Last week, gold hit resistance and only stayed up against it for a day or so; the low 1830s turned out to be too much for gold to climb through. Yesterday brought some heavy selling that is seen as only the beginning of a bout of weakness.

We may see a little reprieve in the near-term, perhaps trading back around the 200-day at 1808 again, but between solid bearish momentum off resistance and a lack of meaningful support levels, lower prices are anticipated.

Looking lower, there are only minor support levels to speak of in the short-term. There was a couple of small turn in August at 1780 and 1774. There may or may not support a meaningful low. Hard to say at this juncture, that if we see weakness where a decline may end.

From a tactical standpoint, would-be shorts may want to enter on a countertrend rally. Fresh longs, from this seat, don’t look particularly appealing.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Silver is still trending solidly lower, with its turn coming off a trend-line dating to June and a small pivot from July. As long as silver stays below last week’s high at 24.86, it seen as vulnerable to selling. When looking at the two charts – silver and gold – while the latter looks headed lower too, silver may be the better short. There isn’t any real meaningful support for a good way lower under 23.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

