News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
2021-09-07 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-07 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-07 14:12:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
2021-09-07 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- $WTI Levels - $USOil - https://t.co/mD4MhIYt2E https://t.co/yRF1OmSXAV
  • XAU/USD is holding to its bullish trendline but key resistance lies ahead. Gold has lacked momentum so far in September. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/59u6w1Whm2 https://t.co/4aaWq5UUos
  • $BTCUSD Daily. . . You can't make this stuff up. . . #Bitcoin https://t.co/RGswLg5NqS
  • El Salvador buys 150 more Bitcoins, president says $BTC
  • RT @LorcanRK: El Salvador hit with massive inflation... https://t.co/j4o6xIpj9k
  • US indices have taken a hit on the open of the trading day/week, but the Nasdaq 100 has climbed back up to a modest positive. The Dow however still underwater -0.75% and NDX-DJI ratio pushing a new high all the way back to Dot-Com boom https://t.co/kn2SC97CoQ
  • Big spot for $BA this AM as the stock teeters on the brink of a trendline break which could open the door to further losses Secondary support looks sparse until $204 https://t.co/qN2MEuDsyX
  • US traders are returning to the markets after a holiday weekend, & the anticipation of a shift to fall trade hangs in the air. A Dollar rebound & modest SPX slip find little motivation while the Aussie’s drop is fundamentally drive. DailyFX’s @JohnKicklighter discusses markets👇 https://t.co/nLy1WXQ5bn
  • Down Jones and S&P 500 sliding fast, Nasdaq holding the fort. I think in a correction, cheaper valuation for energy and financials could mean less potential downside for those sectors #trading #OOTT $XLE $XOP $XLF
  • Bitcoin briefly dips below 50k $BTC https://t.co/LyVP3i7osC
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices have been turned away from an area that capped gains earlier in the summer.
  • Until 1835 is overtaken, it’s difficult to have faith in any more upside potential in gold prices given recent technical developments.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a bearish bias in the near-term.

Nice Little Rally, But…

On the back of declining Fed rate hike odds and a weaker US Dollar, gold proves proved their mettle at the end of August by rallying into the end of the month. Indeed, gold prices were able to return to their July range, even if the critical 1835 level was never breached.

However, as September has arrived, gold prices are seemingly losing their luster once more. Fed rate hike odds have stabilized, and alongside higher US Treasury yields, the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has started to come off of its lows. With gold volatility slumping again, the environment has become unfavorable in the short-term for bullion.

Gold Volatility and Gold Prices’ Abnormal Relationship

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Falling gold volatility and weak correlations suggests difficult trading may be ahead for gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (September 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) was trading at 16.15. The relationship between gold prices and gold volatility is normalizing as gold prices rally while gold volatility gains. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.22 while the 20-day correlation is -0.65. One week ago, on August 31, the 5-day correlation was -0.85 and the 20-day correlation was -0.71.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (August 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices have been able to return to their July range as well as back into the symmetrical triangle that governed price action since the start of 2021, but not much more than that. Failure to overcome the July highs – clearing the 1835 level discussed ad nauseum over the past six weeks – suggests that bullish momentum of late will soon fade.

Price action is already suggesting a turn may be forming. Gold prices have dropped below their daily 5-, 8-, and 13-EMAs, with the daily 21-EMA nearby. Daily MACD’s ascent through its signal line has started to stall, while daily Slow Stochastics have already begun to drop out of overbought territory.

Failure to sustain the move above symmetrical triangle support could see a return towards 1790 in the near-term, with deeper losses towards the ascending trendline from the May 2019, March 2020, and March 2021 lows thereafter should the July range break.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to September 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

The rebound in gold prices has yet to result in a meaningful turn on the weekly timeframe, which has seen an acceleration higher in its momentum indicators despite failure to overtake the July highs. The weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope is flat, suggesting that the longer-term impulse is neutral. Should gold prices overcome 1835, however, upside potential towards 1860 could be realized rather quickly before symmetrical triangle resistance comes into focus.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (September 7, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 78.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.72 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.23% higher than yesterday and 11.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.90% lower than yesterday and 28.51% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
2021-09-07 15:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback
2021-09-07 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now
2021-09-07 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
2021-09-03 15:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish