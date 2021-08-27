News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Dollar Traders Focused on Powell at Jackson Hole, EURUSD Capable of 1.1775-1.1650 Break?
2021-08-27 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Bullish Momentum Fizzles Out as Covid-19 Risks Increase
2021-08-27 09:30:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear
2021-08-27 12:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-08-26 22:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear

Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook:

Gold price neither here nor there, in ‘wait-and-see’ mode

Silver chart shows clear trend and levels

Once gold underwent a mini flash-crash and bounced the outlook became uncertain, which is often the case after these rare events occur. The thinking is we will continue to see price sag from here, but confidence in this outlook is weak at best.

At this juncture, some horizontal price action may be the best scenario for creating an opportunity. Through a sideways meander a range could develop that provides levels to work with for a breakout scenario.

Should we see gold continue to trade higher above the trend-line from the June high and the 200-day moving average, the most recent barrier, then the next set of resistance levels arrive at the July/August highs around 1832/34. At that point we would be on the watch for some volatility to indicate whether it will be a barrier of meaning or not.

For now, in wait-and-see mode…

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Silver has been steadily trending lower since May, and thus far the trend hasn’t shown too many signs of letting up. The aftermath of the mini flash-crash has not played out as one might expect, especially given how far gold bounced.

Weak price action has kept the path lower intact along with silver respecting resistance levels via lows from back in March (23.78) and January (24.06). The generally sideways movement suggests we may soon see another leg down.

Even if we were to see resistance broken, the trend will remain lower and within the confines of a channel. It will take a fair amount of work to turn the outlook from neutral/bearish to bullish.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Loonie Charts Deeper Setback – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Loonie Charts Deeper Setback – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-26 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-26 17:00:00
DAX Near-term Technical Forecast at Important Test
DAX Near-term Technical Forecast at Important Test
2021-08-26 15:05:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day
2021-08-26 12:30:00
