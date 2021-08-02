News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

US monetary policy remains in question, with many looking for a signal of when that first move away from pandemic-era policy might show up. Each FOMC rate decision sees journalists parse through the specific wording from Chair Powell in the effort of finding some sign of an impending move. But, to date, nothing has really shown. Inflation remains well elevated above the Fed’s 2% target but as they’ve told us countless times so far, they believe that’s transitory and will take care of itself. Employment, on the other hand, remains well below pre-pandemic levels and this remains the large piece that requires ‘significant further progress’ for the Fed to start looking at a policy shift.

This comes into the spotlight this week with the release of July Non-farm Payroll numbers on Friday.

In Gold, there’s potential for a bullish breakout, as I had looked at last week. The month of June was a rough outing for Gold but July saw 50% of that move retraced. After last week’s FOMC rate decision, bulls bid prices right back into that resistance zone, highlighting how a dovish Fed can continue to push the long side of Gold prices.

The big question now is whether the Fed will get that ammunition to stay dovish, and the Friday jobs report will be key as this is the last NFP report ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this month. A miss on the headline number and/or a rise in the unemployment rate could be seen as a dovish signal, leading to strength in metals and possibly even another move of weakness in the US Dollar.

To learn more about how Central Banks Impact Markets, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

