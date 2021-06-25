News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Chart Setup Hints at Fading Momentum
2021-06-25 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below
2021-06-25 12:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Stokes Fed Rate Hike Bets
2021-06-25 07:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD pushing away from resistance on the PCE print https://t.co/jltu99sbHi https://t.co/ySncXCdR8c
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/9tLAPMY4cU
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (MAY) Actual: -2% Expected: -2.5% Previous: -13.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.4% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 3.9% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.64%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uoEtztSXlL
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LVuGHXUABn
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook

  • Gold weak, looking to 2019 slope for potential support
  • Silver sitting on the 200-day MA, next levels of support may be soon
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below

Gold has shown very little life since the post-Fed plunge that caught many market participants by surprise. The uninspired bounce thus far smacks of a small corrective move that will at least lead to another leg lower, even it that is only short-lived.

The reason it could be short-lived is because a slope from May 2019 lies not too far below right around 1750. This line may or may not allow gold to hold, so it will be important to see how price action plays out should it get tested. A strong reaction would be encouraging for the upside, while a lack of sponsorship, similar to what we are seeing now, could be indicative of a line of support that won’t hold.

In the former case, where the line of support holds, then the bias could shift higher again as some or all of the sharp move lower is reversed. On the flip-side, should trend support fail the next significant level of support isn’t until around 1675. A big level indeed given its importance since coronavirus gripped markets.

It acted as resistance and support in early 2020 on several occasions, and then as support on two occasions during March. If we don’t get a reaction off the trend-line first, then this would be a spot to look for a sizable bounce to develop from.

Tactically speaking, shorts still hold the upper hand, but risk/reward for new entries isn’t great at this juncture given the relatively short digestion period following the large decline coupled with the short distance to the trend-line. Longs hold no appeal at the moment. Waiting to see how things progress here first before drawing further conclusions.

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Ranges Persisting; Flags Forming? Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Ranges Persisting; Flags Forming? Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-06-24 18:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?
2021-06-24 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Rebound Gathers Pace - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Rebound Gathers Pace - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-06-23 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed